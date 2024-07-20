Bichette (calf) isn't in the Blue Jays' lineup for Saturday's game against the Tigers.

Bichette left Friday's contest early after straining his right calf for the second time this month, and he's slated to undergo an MRI to determine whether his injury is severe enough to warrant a trip to the injured list. Leo Jimenez will start at shortstop instead Saturday and would likely continue to do so should Bichette end up on the IL.