Bateman went 2-for-3 with a walk and a double in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Reds.

Out of the starting lineup the last three games due to a sore hip, Bateman slotted back in atop the order as the center fielder and looked none the worse for wear. The 24-year-old has had a dazzling big-league debut since earning a promotion in early August, slashing .325/.400/.422 in his first 40 games with two homers, three steals, 11 RBI and 27 runs, and while he's made a strong case for a starting role in 2027, Bateman will be hard-pressed to repeat his .403 BABIP over a full campaign.