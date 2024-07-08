Green (2-1) took the win Sunday against Seattle, allowing two hits and a walk with two strikeouts across a scoreless inning.

Green entered the game in the bottom of the ninth inning with the score 4-4, and although he let runners reach second and third with one out, Green was able to send the game to extra innings, where the Blue Jays would deliver Green his second victory. The 33-year-old has allowed just one run in his last 9.2 innings and has been the Blue Jays' impromptu closer in the wake of injuries to Jordan Romano (elbow) and Yimi Garcia (elbow). Prior to being shelved, Garcia was firmly ahead of Green for save chances, but with Green in the midst of an exceptional season highlighted by what would be a career-best 1.57 ERA, the closing role may no longer be as cut and dry.