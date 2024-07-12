Green picked up the save Thursday against San Francisco, striking out one and allowing a solo home run in the ninth inning.

Green retired Michael Conforto and Matt Chapman to start the bottom of the ninth inning, but was taken yard by Mike Yastrzemski before closing out the frame and earning his fifth save of the season. Green's allowed five runs in 24.0 innings this season, each of which have come via solo homer. The 33-year-old is expected to hand over closing duties to Yimi Garcia (elbow) when Garcia is activated off the IL but in the meantime, Green should continue to see ninth-inning work for Toronto.