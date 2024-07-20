Bassitt (8-8) took the loss Friday against the Tigers, allowing five runs on seven hits and one walk over 6.2 innings. He struck out six.
With this outing, the Toronto right-hander continued his run of poor performance that saw him yield seven runs across 10 innings in his last two outings before the All-Star break. Bassitt allowed multiple homers for the first time since April 26 against the Dodgers, as Mark Canha and Wenceel Perez each hit two-run shots. The veteran pitcher's ERA now stands at 3.71 over 114 innings this season. Bassitt currently lines up to make his next start against the Rays at home.
