Ponce signed a three-year, $30 million contract with the Blue Jays on Tuesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Ponce will return to Major League Baseball for the first time since 2021 after playing three seasons in Japan, followed by one year in Korea. He was dominant this past season in the KBO, turning in a 1.89 ERA and 0.94 WHIP across 180.2 innings and taking home the league's MVP award. He'll now join a Blue Jays squad that is putting a clear emphasis on adding rotation talent after also signing Dylan Cease in November.