Blue Jays' Davis Schneider: Makes case for more playing time
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schneider went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored during the Blue Jays' 10-4 win over the Twins on Friday.
Schneider contributed to Toronto's five-run fourth inning with an RBI double, and he expanded the Blue Jays lead in the seventh with a single to left field that brought Vladimir Guerrero home. Schneider has served in a utility role to open the season, and while the infield is fairly solidified, more strong games like Friday's could lead to more playing time in the outfield, especially for as long as Addison Barger (ankles) is on the IL.
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