Blue Jays' Davis Schneider: Playing time trending up
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schneider will start in left field and bat sixth in Sunday's game against the Angels.
Schneider will remain in the lineup for the seventh game in a row, with five of his starts coming in left field and two at second base during that span. He was an indirect beneficiary of Bo Bichette recently missing four straight contests due to knee injury, but even though Bichette is healthy again, Schneider could continue to see ample playing time heading into the All-Star break after Toronto placed Andres Gimenez (ankle) on the injured list Sunday. Since being recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on June 1, Schneider has produced a .255/.367/.471 slash line with three home runs, seven RBI and 10 runs in 19 games.
