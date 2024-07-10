The Blue Jays are considering recalling Swanson from Triple-A Buffalo soon, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Swanson was pulled from his most recent appearance with Buffalo this past Thursday due to a heat-related illness, but he's expected to be fine. The reliever was dreadful in his first 12 appearances with Buffalo after being sent down May 28, posting a 15.30 ERA and 11:12 K:BB. However, he's turned in consecutive scoreless outings, and his improved form of late seems to have convinced the Blue Jays that he's ready to help out the big-league bullpen.