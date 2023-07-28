Springer has been moved down to the fifth spot in the Blue Jays' batting order for Friday's game versus the Angels, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

It's the first time since July of 2021 that Springer has batted anywhere other than leadoff. The demotion coincides with a 1-for-26 stretch at the plate for the right fielder. Whit Merrifield has been elevated to the leadoff spot.