Blue Jays' George Springer: Runs bases Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Springer (toe) ran the bases at Rogers Centre on Monday, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.
It's likely to be the final step before Springer returns to game action. The bigger question is whether those initial games will come as part of a rehab assignment, or whether the Blue Jays will have Springer skip a rehab stint and immediately stick him back onto the active roster. Springer has been shelved for the last two-plus weeks with a fractured left big toe.
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