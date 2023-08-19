Springer sits for the second game in a row Saturday against Cincinnati.

The Blue Jays have yet to announce any specific injury or illness for Springer, but it's unusual to see the veteran outfielder miss back-to-back games while healthy. His .562 OPS over his last 25 games may have led the Jays to decide to give him a few days to clear his head, or those struggles may be indicative of a nagging injury that has yet to come to light. Whatever the reason, it will be Cavan Biggio in right field again on Saturday.