Hoffman blew a save against the Dodgers in Game 7 of the World Series on Saturday, allowing one run on one hit while striking out two batters over 1.1 innings.

Hoffman entered in the eighth frame with the Blue Jays up 4-3. He got Tommy Edman to ground out to preserve the lead and then struck out the first batter he faced in the ninth, but Hoffman then served up a game-tying solo homer to Miguel Rojas. Over three World Series appearances, that long ball was the only run Hoffman yielded across 4.1 frames.