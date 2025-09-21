Hoffman earned the save in Sunday's 8-5 win over the Royals, allowing one hit and zero walks in a scoreless ninth inning. He did not record a strikeout.

Hoffman got the call to protect the Blue Jays' three-run lead in the ninth. He yielded a double to Mike Yastrzemski, but Hoffman closed things out by getting Bobby Witt and Vinny Pasquantino to both ground out, and the win clinched the Blue Jays a spot in the postseason. Hoffman has had his struggles this season but has not given up a run in each of his last four outings. He has a 3.71 ERA and 1.24 WHIP across 26.2 innings while converting on 10 of 13 save opportunities since the All-Star break.