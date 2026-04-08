Blue Jays' Jeff Hoffman: Notches second save
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hoffman earned the save in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Dodgers, allowing a hit and a walk while striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning.
The Dodgers got the tying and go-ahead runs on base against Hoffman with one out in the ninth. However, the right-hander bounced back to strike out Freddie Freeman before coaxing a game-ending flyout off the bat of Max Muncy to log his second save in three chances this year. Hoffman has appeared in seven games overall this season, allowing two runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out 15 over 6.2 innings.
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