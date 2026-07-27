Blue Jays' Jesus Sanchez: Tracking toward Friday return

Sanchez (ankle) is on track to rejoin the Blue Jays' active roster Friday against the Cardinals, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Sanchez has played three rehab games thus far and will move his rehab assignment up to Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday. He will play a couple more contests at the team's top minor-league affiliate before getting reinstated Friday if all goes well. Sanchez has been sidelined since late June with a sprained right ankle. He should step back in as Toronto's primary left fielder upon his return.