The Blue Jays have selected Stephen with the 59th overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

Stephen transferred to Mississippi State from Purdue after his sophomore season and pitched well enough this spring to come off the board in the second round. The 6-foot-4 righty has a low-90s fastball that touches 96 mph and grades as a potentially above-average pitch, and he also has a good changeup and good control.