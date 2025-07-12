Blue Jays' Paxton Schultz: Resumes mound work
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schultez (finger) threw a bullpen session on Friday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Schultz has been on the IL since late June due to inflammation in his right middle finger, and Friday is the first time since then that he's thrown off a mound. He figures to have a good chance to return when eligible immediately after the All-Star break, though his job security in Toronto's bullpen is less certain.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Paxton Schultz: Playing catch•
-
Blue Jays' Paxton Schultz: Shelved with finger issue•
-
Blue Jays' Paxton Schultz: Back in majors•
-
Blue Jays' Paxton Schultz: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Paxton Schultz: Yields three runs as opener•
-
Blue Jays' Paxton Schultz: Serving as opener Friday•