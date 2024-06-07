Horwitz is expected to join the Blue Jays in Oakland on Friday prior to the beginning of their series versus the Athletics, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

He will presumably be added to the roster, although it's unclear what the corresponding transaction will be. Horwitz has been on fire of late at Triple-A Buffalo, going 16-for-36 with a pair of home runs. He's also played mostly second base over that stretch, and that could be a path to playing time for him with the big club if the Jays would prefer to use Davis Schneider more in left field.