Horwitz (wrist) has progressed to taking batting practice, throwing and fielding ground balls, MLB.com reports.
Horwitz has been swinging since early March, though his progression to batting practice is significant. He's still a few weeks away from a rehab assignment, which is projected to begin in late April or early May.
