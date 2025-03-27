The Pirates placed Horwitz on the 10-day injured list as he recovers from right wrist surgery, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.
Horwitz had the operation in early February and was given a 6-to-8 week timetable. He is expected to be the Pirates' primary first baseman once healthy.
More News
-
Pirates' Spencer Horwitz: Ready for tee work•
-
Pirates' Spencer Horwitz: Will hit off tee soon•
-
Pirates' Spencer Horwitz: Ready for two-handed swings•
-
Pirates' Spencer Horwitz: Resumes one-handed hitting•
-
Pirates' Spencer Horwitz: On mend from hand surgery•
-
Pirates' Spencer Horwitz: Battling wrist injury•