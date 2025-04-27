Horwitz (wrist) will embark on his rehab assignment with Double-A Altoona on Sunday, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

Horwitz underwent surgery in February to repair an extensor tendon in his right thumb that was causing pain in his wrist. He started the season on the 10-day injured list and has progressed enough in his recovery to begin a rehab assignment in Double-A. Horwitz appeared in 97 games for the Blue Jays in 2024, slashing .265/.357/.433 with 12 home runs and 40 RBI in 381 plate appearances.