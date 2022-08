Horwitz (thumb) started Saturday's game for Triple-A Buffalo and went 0-for-3 with two walks and two runs scored, Mitch Bannon of SI.com reports.

Horwitz missed nine days due to the thumb injury but rejoined the lineup Saturday for the Bisons. The 24-year-old opened the season with Double-A New Hampshire but was promoted to Triple-A in early July, and he has a .256/.354/.395 slash line through 22 games with Buffalo.