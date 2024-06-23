The Blue Jays selected Berroa's contract from Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday.

Berroa will claim a spot on the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster after the Blue Jays placed Orelvis Martinez on the restricted list Sunday while he serves an 80-game suspension for violating the league's drug prevention and treatment program, per Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca. A 25-year-old outfielder, Berroa has been a member of the Toronto organization since 2016 and earned his first big-league call-up after slashing .295/.380/.451 with seven home runs and 29 stolen bases over 222 plate appearances. The switch-hitting Berroa could end up settling into a regular spot in the lineup versus left-handed pitching.