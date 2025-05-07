The Blue Jays designated Berroa for assignment Wednesday.
Berroa has spent the entire 2025 season at Triple-A Buffalo, slashing just .195/.267/.234 across 86 plate appearances. His poor performance in the minors has now cost him his spot on Toronto's 40-man roster, as the Jays needed to clear a spot for Braydon Fisher.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Steward Berroa: Sent down to Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Steward Berroa: Up from Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Steward Berroa: Optioned to Buffalo•
-
Blue Jays' Steward Berroa: Drawing rare start•
-
Blue Jays' Steward Berroa: Swipes two bags in rare start•
-
Blue Jays' Steward Berroa: Recalled by Toronto•