Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

The Blue Jays designated Berroa for assignment Wednesday.

Berroa has spent the entire 2025 season at Triple-A Buffalo, slashing just .195/.267/.234 across 86 plate appearances. His poor performance in the minors has now cost him his spot on Toronto's 40-man roster, as the Jays needed to clear a spot for Braydon Fisher.

More News