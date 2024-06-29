The Blue Jays designated Mayza for assignment Saturday.

Mayza allowed five runs to score without recording an out during Friday's loss to the Yankees, inflating his ERA to 8.03 through 24.2 innings -- a far cry from his 1.52 ERA last season. The 32-year-old southpaw's drastic regression has now cost him his spot on the Jays' 40-man roster, though he could still receive some attention on the waiver wire from bullpen-needy teams hoping to unlock Mayza's previous form. Jose Cuas was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo to fill the open spot in Toronto's bullpen.