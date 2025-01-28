Mayza signed a major-league contract with the Pirates on Monday, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

Mayza, who struggled through one of the worst seasons of his big-league career a season ago across stops with the Blue Jays and Yankees, will have the luxury of a fresh start following Monday's agreement. He was brilliant for the Blue Jays during the 2023 campaign, posting a sparkling 1.52 ERA and 1.22 WHIP with 53 strikeouts and one save across 53.1 innings, so he'll have his sights set on returning to form in Pittsburgh.