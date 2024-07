The Blue Jays released Mayza on Friday.

Mayza was DFA'd by the Jays on Saturday after posting an 8.03 ERA in 24.2 innings, and he'll now be jettisoned out of the organization and into the open market. The 32-year-old southpaw posted a 1.52 ERA in 53.1 frames just a year ago, so he could still draw some interest in free agency, but his next opportunity will likely come in the form of a minor-league contract.