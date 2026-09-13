Mayza didn't factor into the decision Saturday against Atlanta, allowing two hits and no walks in three scoreless innings. He struck out four.

Mayza filled in admirably for the injured Jesus Luzardo (shoulder) on Saturday, blanking Atlanta for three innings in a spot start as an opener. The southpaw has been scored upon just once in his last 14 outings, typically serving as a middle reliever for the Phillies throughout the campaign. Through 64.1 innings on the year, he has a 3.08 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 63:15 K:BB.