Mayza agreed Wednesday with the Yankees on a minor-league contract, Brendan Kuty and Katie Woo of The Athletic report.

Cut loose by the Blue Jays after clearing waivers last week, Mayza was quickly able to find a new home within the American League East. The Yankees plan to assign Mayza to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre initially, but he might not have to wait long for a big-league call-up while New York currently has five relievers on the injured list. Mayza turned in a 1.52 ERA in 69 appearances with Toronto in 2023 but had taken a big step back in 2024 prior to being cut, accruing an 8.03 ERA, 1.95 WHIP and 16:12 K:BB across 24.2 innings in 35 appearances.