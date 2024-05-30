Mayza walked one batter in a scoreless sixth inning Wednesday to record his eighth hold of the season in a win over the White Sox.

The southpaw had a bumpy start to the season, but Mayza seems to have steadied his ship in May. He's been scored upon only once in his last seven appearances, posting a 1.69 ERA and 1.31 WHIP over 5.1 innings during that stretch with three holds. The 32-year-old remains the top option in the Toronto bullpen from the left side.