Guerrero went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and two runs scored in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Guardians.

Guerrero launched a two-run home run in the top of first inning off Triston McKenzie, giving Toronto an early lead. He later singled and came around to score on a base knock by Addison Berger in the top of the fifth. The homer was his ninth of the season and second of the three-game series with Cleveland. Guerrero has now notched at least one hit in six of the last eight contests, batting .294 with two home runs, three RBI and four runs scored over that stretch.