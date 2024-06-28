Guerrero went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, a double, two total runs and two total RBI against the Yankees in a 9-2 win Thursday.

Guerrero both started and capped the scoring in the contest with an RBI double in the first inning and a solo homer in the sixth. The first baseman recorded his fourth straight multi-hit game, a span in which he's gone 9-for-19 with with three homers and 11 RBI. Guerrero has gone deep four times across his past six games after hitting just seven homers in his first 74 contests of the campaign.