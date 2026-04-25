The Blue Jays selected Pinango's contract from Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday.

With Nathan Lukes (hamstring) joining Addison Barger (ankle) and George Springer (toe) on the injured list Saturday, Pinango will join the big-league roster for the first time to help replenish Toronto's outfield depth. The 23-year-old prospect has gotten off to a strong start at Buffalo, slashing .288/.370/.488 with three homers, 13 RBI and 10 runs scored through 92 plate appearances. Myles Straw is likely to receive the bulk of starts in the outfield while Toronto navigates injuries, though Pinango could crack the starting nine occasionally against righties.