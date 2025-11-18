Bichette rejected the Blue Jays' one-year, $22.025 million qualifying offer Tuesday, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.

It was a foregone conclusion that Bichette would pass on the qualifying offer, but extending it means the Blue Jays will net a draft pick if the infielder departs in free agency. Bichette's market will be robust after he slashed .311/.357/.483 with 18 home runs and 94 RBI over 139 regular-season games for Toronto in 2025.