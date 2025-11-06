The Blue Jays extended a one-year, $22.05 million qualifying offer to Bichette on Thursday.

Bichette will turn the offer down, as he is set to land a lucrative multi-year contract as a free agent this offseason. If Bichette signs elsewhere, the Blue Jays will net a draft pick as compensation. Bichette slashed .311/.357/.483 with 18 home runs and 94 RBI over 139 regular-season games for Toronto in 2025.