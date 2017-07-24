Bobby Parnell: Cut loose by Chicago
Parnell was released by the White Sox on Monday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Parnell was signed to a minor-league pact in the beginning of June, but the right-hander got shelled. In 13.1 innings of work, he allowed 17 earned runs on 25 hits. His MLB experience may give him notoriety on the free agent market, but his best days appear to be behind him.
