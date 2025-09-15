Braves' Aaron Bummer: Starts up throwing program
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Atlanta announced Saturday that Bummer (shoulder) has resumed a throwing program, but the left-hander hasn't yet been cleared for bullpen sessions, MLB.com reports.
Bummer has been on the injured list since Aug. 24 due to left shoulder inflammation, and while he hasn't been shut down for the season, he's running out of time to complete his throwing program and rejoin the Atlanta bullpen. Prior to being shut down, Bummer recorded three wins and two holds while submitting a 3.81, 1.25 WHIP and 51:17 K:BB in 54.1 innings over 42 appearances for Atlanta.
More News
-
Braves' Aaron Bummer: Lands on injured list•
-
Braves' Aaron Bummer: Struggles as opener Saturday•
-
Braves' Aaron Bummer: Opening Saturday's contest•
-
Braves' Aaron Bummer: Starting bullpen game Saturday•
-
Braves' Aaron Bummer: Returns from bereavement list•
-
Braves' Aaron Bummer: Goes on bereavement list•