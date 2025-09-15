Atlanta announced Saturday that Bummer (shoulder) has resumed a throwing program, but the left-hander hasn't yet been cleared for bullpen sessions, MLB.com reports.

Bummer has been on the injured list since Aug. 24 due to left shoulder inflammation, and while he hasn't been shut down for the season, he's running out of time to complete his throwing program and rejoin the Atlanta bullpen. Prior to being shut down, Bummer recorded three wins and two holds while submitting a 3.81, 1.25 WHIP and 51:17 K:BB in 54.1 innings over 42 appearances for Atlanta.