Duvall went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and an additional run in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Cubs.

The long ball was the eighth of the season for Duvall, who has now left the yard for the fourth time in past six games. The 33-year-old's recent hot stretch should be enough for him to maintain an everyday role in the outfield while Marcell Ozuna typically handles designated-hitter duties.