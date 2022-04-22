site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Braves' Adam Duvall: On bench Friday
Duvall isn't starting Friday against Miami.
Duvall started every game for Atlanta early in the season, but he'll get his first day off after he went 0-for-12 with an RBI and five strikeouts in his last three appearances. Travis Demeritte will start in right field and bat ninth.
