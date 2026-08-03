Braves' AJ Gracia: Undergoes shoulder surgery

Gracia has undergone surgery to repair the labrum in his shoulder, Jesus Cano of The Athletic reports.

While Atlanta has yet to make an official announcement about the surgery, including which shoulder it was performed on, the ninth overall pick in the 2026 First-Year Player Draft is facing a 7-10 month recovery either way. Gracia dealt with a shoulder issue in his final year of college at Virginia, so the need to go under the knife wasn't a big surprise and was likely known to Atlanta when the team selected him, and he still posted a .354/.489/.632 slash line with 14 homers in 56 games despite reduced exit velocities from the season prior. If he meets the short end of his recovery estimate, Gracia -- who turns 22 in October -- could participate in spring training in 2027, but a more cautious approach from the organization would see him make his pro debut later next spring or summer.