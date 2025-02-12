Riley (hand) took live batting practice at spring training Wednesday, Grant McAuley of 92.9 The Game Atlanta reports.

Riley appears to be operating under no restrictions to begin the spring after he finished the 2024 season on the injured list while recovering from the fractured right hand he suffered Aug. 18. With no reports indicating that he needed surgery to address the hand injury, Riley should have a good chance at re-emerging as the 30-plus-home-run hitter that he was in three straight seasons from 2021 through 2023 before he was limited to 19 long balls over 110 games in 2024.