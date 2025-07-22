Riley (abdomen) is expected to return from the 10-day injured list for Tuesday's game against the Giants, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

The third baseman went through an extensive workout Monday and felt good, but Atlanta will wait and see how Riley feels Tuesday morning before activating him. The 28-year-old was heating up prior to straining his abdomen earlier this month, slashing .327/.340/.551 over his last 12 games with five doubles and two home runs.