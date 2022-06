Riley went 2-for-4 with a walk, a home run, three RBI and two runs scored Wednesday against the Athletics.

Riley delivered a two-run home run in the fifth inning to record his 15th homer of the campaign. He added an RBI single two frames later and now has five home runs with 13 RBI and 12 runs scored across his last 10 starts. Riley has proven his 2021 breakout to be legitimate to this point by maintaining a .375 wOBA and 138 wRC+ across 247 plate appearances.