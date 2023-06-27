Heller retired the only batter he faced Monday to record his first hold of the season in a win over the Twins.

Most of Atlanta's high-leverage options were getting the day off after a heavy workload over the weekend, so Heller was brought in to get the final out of the eighth inning in a 4-1 game. It's only the second hold of the 31-year-old's career, with his first coming as a rookie in 2016 with the Yankees. Since joining the Atlanta bullpen in mid-June, Heller has an impressive nine strikeouts in 4.1 innings, but they come with four walks and a 1.85 WHIP.