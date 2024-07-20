Atlanta added Elder to its roster ahead of his start in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader versus the Cardinals.

Elder hasn't enjoyed the same success in the majors this season (5.71 ERA) as he had last year (3.81 ERA), but he'll be called upon nonetheless to get Atlanta through the final game of Saturday's twin bill. The 25-year-old right-hander already faced St. Louis earlier this season, taking a loss after allowing two runs in six innings while striking out four batters. He'll likely be sent back to Triple-A Gwinnett following the end of the game.