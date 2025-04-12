Elder (0-1) took the loss against the Rays on Friday. He allowed five runs on nine hits while striking out four across six innings.

Elder started out nicely by retiring six of the first batters faced, but he proceeded to give up five runs over the next four frames, including a two-run home run to Danny Jansen in the fourth inning and a solo shot to Christopher Morel in the sixth. Elder was inserted into Atlanta's rotation after Reynaldo Lopez (shoulder) was placed on the 15-day injured list March 31. Elder has struggled in his two starts in the majors and has posted a 7.20 ERA and 1.40 WHIP across 10 innings. The 25-year-old right-hander could lose his spot in Atlanta's rotation and be sent back to Triple-A Gwinnet if Spencer Strider (elbow) returns from IL next week.