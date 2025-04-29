Elder (1-1) earned the win over Colorado on Monday, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four batters over six innings.

Elder got off to a rocky start when he fell behind on a three-run homer by Hunter Goodman in the first inning, but the righty hurler bounced back and didn't allow another run for the remainder of what ended up being a quality start. He wasn't overpowering in the outing, notching just seven whiffs and four punchouts, but Elder's performance was good enough to net him his first victory of 2025. His ERA still stands at a poor 5.33, but Elder has been better of late, giving up a combined four runs across 12 frames over his post two starts.