Morton (5-5) allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out five over 5.1 innings to take the loss versus the Giants on Thursday.

Morton continues to alternated between good and bad starts, with this one being not particularly sharp. He threw 54 of 94 pitches for strikes and served up home runs to Heliot Ramos and Matt Chapman in the fourth inning. This was the first time all year Morton has been taken deep multiple times in a start. He's been generally effective with a 3.96 ERA despite a 1.25 WHIP and 92:38 K:BB over 91 innings across 16 starts. The veteran right-hander is projected to make his next start at Arizona.