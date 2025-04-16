Morton (0-4) allowed five runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out two in five innings in a loss to the Guardians on Tuesday.

Morton's struggles continued in Tuesday's outing, as it became the first time in his 18-year career he's given up four-plus earned runs in six straight starts dating back to the end of last season. Walks in the third contributed to the Guardians first run of the game and they poured on three more in the fifth, highlighted by a two-run homer from Steven Kwan. Morton will continue to stick in the rotation while the Orioles' top two starters are on the shelf. He lines up to face the Reds in Baltimore on Sunday.